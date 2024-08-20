KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1825.9 and closed at ₹1816.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1845.05 and a low of ₹1801. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹49792.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1928.75 and ₹1038.5, respectively. The BSE volume was 49,633 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1853.3
|Support 1
|1808.85
|Resistance 2
|1871.6
|Support 2
|1782.7
|Resistance 3
|1897.75
|Support 3
|1764.4
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 12.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 590 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1845.05 & ₹1801 yesterday to end at ₹1834.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend