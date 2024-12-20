Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 1520.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1513.25 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1488.65 and closed at 1520.30, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1521.45 and a low of 1471 during the session. With a market capitalization of 41,080.85 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1928.75 and above its 52-week low of 1283.30. The BSE volume recorded was 25,064 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 17.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
20 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 777 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1543 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 49.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 751 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

20 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1520.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1521.45 & 1471 yesterday to end at 1513.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

