KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1330.55 and closed at ₹1320.25, experiencing a high of ₹1330.55 and a low of ₹1300.10. The market capitalization stood at ₹35,706.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high reached ₹1928.75, while the 52-week low was ₹1283.30. A total of 214,144 shares were traded on the BSE, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.01%, currently trading at ₹1314.00. However, over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has decreased by 14.19%, also standing at ₹1314.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.02%
|3 Months
|-21.98%
|6 Months
|-27.75%
|YTD
|-10.24%
|1 Year
|-14.19%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1326.83
|Support 1
|1299.23
|Resistance 2
|1341.02
|Support 2
|1285.82
|Resistance 3
|1354.43
|Support 3
|1271.63
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1228 k & BSE volume was 214 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1330.55 & ₹1300.1 yesterday to end at ₹1313.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend