KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Jan 2025, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1320.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1313.9 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1330.55 and closed at 1320.25, experiencing a high of 1330.55 and a low of 1300.10. The market capitalization stood at 35,706.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high reached 1928.75, while the 52-week low was 1283.30. A total of 214,144 shares were traded on the BSE, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.01%, currently trading at 1314.00. However, over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has decreased by 14.19%, also standing at 1314.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23203.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.02%
3 Months-21.98%
6 Months-27.75%
YTD-10.24%
1 Year-14.19%
20 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11326.83Support 11299.23
Resistance 21341.02Support 21285.82
Resistance 31354.43Support 31271.63
20 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1442 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 961 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.05% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1228 k & BSE volume was 214 k.

20 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1320.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1330.55 & 1300.1 yesterday to end at 1313.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

