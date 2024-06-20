Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 20 Jun 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1510.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1511.55 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at 1520.15 and closed at 1510.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1525, while the lowest was 1490. The market capitalization stood at 41438.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1764 and the 52-week low is 961. The BSE volume for the day was 83057 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 685 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1072 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 602 k & BSE volume was 83 k.

20 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1510.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1525 & 1490 yesterday to end at 1510.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.