KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies' stock opened at ₹1520.15 and closed at ₹1510.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1525, while the lowest was ₹1490. The market capitalization stood at ₹41438.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1764 and the 52-week low is ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 83057 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 602 k & BSE volume was 83 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1525 & ₹1490 yesterday to end at ₹1510.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend