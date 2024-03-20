Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 1382.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1358.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at 1387.7 and closed at 1382.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1390 and the low was 1340. The market capitalization of the company was 36,832.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1764 and the low was 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 34,604 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2024, 08:02:03 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1382.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 34,604 shares and the closing price was 1382.95.

