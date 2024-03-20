KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 1382.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1358.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1387.7 and closed at ₹1382.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1390 and the low was ₹1340. The market capitalization of the company was ₹36,832.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1764 and the low was ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 34,604 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02:03 AM IST
