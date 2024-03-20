KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 20 Mar 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1387.7 and closed at ₹1382.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1390 and the low was ₹1340. The market capitalization of the company was ₹36,832.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1764 and the low was ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 34,604 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1382.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 34,604 shares and the closing price was ₹1382.95.