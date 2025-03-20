Explore
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1278.70, up 1.31% from yesterday's 1262.20
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1278.70, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1262.20

12 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST

12 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 1262.20 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1278.70 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights Premium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1250.70 and closed at 1242.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1276.25 and a low of 1240 during the session. With a market capitalization of 34,646.26 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1142.15. The BSE volume for the day was 27,453 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 07:02:07 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Financial performance

KPIT Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 59.13% & a revenue growth of 33.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 56318.01 cr which is 15.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 15.56% for revenue & 18.10% in profit for the quarter 4.

20 Mar 2025, 06:30:34 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 23.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
20 Mar 2025, 06:04:19 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.31% today, reaching 1278.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7578.223.80.3210017.954291.0550521.74
Mphasis2304.016.750.733239.552171.043761.26
Kpit Technologies1278.716.51.311928.751142.1535099.17
Tata Elxsi5376.39.250.179082.95160.033485.53
Affle India1507.2526.851.811883.1998.021137.01
20 Mar 2025, 05:34:44 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies experienced a trading range today with a low of 1266 and a high of 1308.45. This fluctuation indicates a positive market sentiment, as the stock approached its higher threshold during the session, reflecting investor interest in the company.

20 Mar 2025, 04:33:11 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.34%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:01 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1278.70, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1262.20

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at 1278.70 - a 1.31% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1304.78 , 1328.87 , 1348.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1260.83 , 1240.97 , 1216.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:46:12 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -11.95% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 11.95% lower than the previous day, while the stock price stands at 1278.70, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price alongside higher volume may indicate a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 03:32:41 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:10:06 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1283.25, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1262.20

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1280.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1297.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1297.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 02:58:42 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 02:56:07 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1242.70
10 Days1254.53
20 Days1276.44
50 Days1335.04
100 Days1385.05
300 Days1546.14
20 Mar 2025, 02:46:25 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -9.94% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 9.94% lower than yesterday, with the stock price currently at 1282.80, reflecting a decrease of 1.63%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:34:38 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1291.18 and 1282.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1282.43 and selling near hourly resistance 1291.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11288.5Support 11281.65
Resistance 21291.6Support 21277.9
Resistance 31295.35Support 31274.8
20 Mar 2025, 02:13:49 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 22.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
20 Mar 2025, 02:00:56 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1286.55, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1262.20

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1280.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1297.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1297.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 01:51:35 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -6.83% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 6.83% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 1285.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.83%. Trading volume is a critical metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:38:20 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1289.6 and 1281.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1281.8 and selling near hourly resistance 1289.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11291.18Support 11282.43
Resistance 21295.47Support 21277.97
Resistance 31299.93Support 31273.68
20 Mar 2025, 01:14:12 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.1%; Futures open interest increased by 1.5%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 01:05:24 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock today recorded a low of 1266 and a high of 1308.45. This range indicates a fluctuation in price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading day.

20 Mar 2025, 12:49:06 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.21% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 9.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at 1288.70, reflecting a decline of 2.10%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:05 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1287.03 and 1273.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1273.18 and selling near hourly resistance 1287.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11289.6Support 11281.8
Resistance 21292.2Support 21276.6
Resistance 31297.4Support 31274.0
20 Mar 2025, 12:23:09 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

20 Mar 2025, 12:20:01 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1242.70
10 Days1254.53
20 Days1276.44
50 Days1335.04
100 Days1385.05
300 Days1546.14
20 Mar 2025, 12:15:22 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1281.45, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1262.20

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1280.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1297.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1297.42 then there can be further positive price movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:45:40 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.64% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has increased by 13.64% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at 1281.85, reflecting a rise of 1.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:34:38 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1307.7 and 1266.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1266.55 and selling near hourly resistance 1307.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11287.03Support 11273.18
Resistance 21294.87Support 21267.17
Resistance 31300.88Support 31259.33
20 Mar 2025, 11:26:39 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1279.20, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1262.20

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1279.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1242.73 and 1280.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1242.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1280.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 Mar 2025, 11:12:07 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.23% today, reaching 1277.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India, are also experiencing upward trends. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.56% and 0.60%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7637.6583.251.110017.954291.0550918.08
Mphasis2321.133.851.483239.552171.044086.05
Kpit Technologies1277.715.51.231928.751142.1535071.72
Tata Elxsi5416.649.550.929082.95160.033736.54
Affle India1496.0515.651.061883.1998.020979.94
20 Mar 2025, 11:03:52 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 23.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
20 Mar 2025, 10:46:19 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 38.04% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has surged by 38.04% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at 1280, reflecting a 1.41% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal potential further declines.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35:42 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1308.45 & a low of 1267.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11307.7Support 11266.55
Resistance 21328.65Support 21246.35
Resistance 31348.85Support 31225.4
20 Mar 2025, 10:11:37 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:54:54 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.15% today, reaching 1276.75, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.61% and 0.56%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7629.074.60.9910017.954291.0550860.41
Mphasis2323.836.551.63239.552171.044137.33
Kpit Technologies1276.7514.551.151928.751142.1535045.65
Tata Elxsi5441.0574.01.389082.95160.033888.82
Affle India1498.017.61.191883.1998.021007.29
20 Mar 2025, 09:44:46 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.87%; Futures open interest increased by 1.73%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 09:33:57 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1302.80, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹1262.20

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of 1280.08 & second resistance of 1297.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1317.43. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1317.43 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 09:18:23 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.77%, currently trading at 1284.60. However, over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has declined by 6.98%, also at 1284.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.46%
3 Months-11.73%
6 Months-26.87%
YTD-13.76%
1 Year-6.98%
20 Mar 2025, 08:46:05 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11280.08Support 11242.73
Resistance 21297.42Support 21222.72
Resistance 31317.43Support 31205.38
20 Mar 2025, 08:31:05 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 25.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
20 Mar 2025, 08:16:34 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1096 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 950 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1069 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:00:21 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1242.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1276.25 & 1240 yesterday to end at 1262.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

