KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1278.70, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1262.20

KPIT Technologies Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1250.70 and closed at ₹1242.10, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1276.25 and a low of ₹1240 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹34,646.26 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1142.15. The BSE volume for the day was 27,453 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Financial performance
KPIT Technologies has delivered a EPS growth of 59.13% & a revenue growth of 33.76% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 56318.01 cr which is 15.61% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of 15.56% for revenue & 18.10% in profit for the quarter 4.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 23.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.31% today, reaching ₹1278.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7578.2
|23.8
|0.32
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50521.74
|Mphasis
|2304.0
|16.75
|0.73
|3239.55
|2171.0
|43761.26
|Kpit Technologies
|1278.7
|16.5
|1.31
|1928.75
|1142.15
|35099.17
|Tata Elxsi
|5376.3
|9.25
|0.17
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33485.53
|Affle India
|1507.25
|26.85
|1.81
|1883.1
|998.0
|21137.01
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies experienced a trading range today with a low of ₹1266 and a high of ₹1308.45. This fluctuation indicates a positive market sentiment, as the stock approached its higher threshold during the session, reflecting investor interest in the company.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.34%; Futures open interest increased by 1.06%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1278.70, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1262.20
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price closed the day at ₹1278.70 - a 1.31% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1304.78 , 1328.87 , 1348.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1260.83 , 1240.97 , 1216.88.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -11.95% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 11.95% lower than the previous day, while the stock price stands at ₹1278.70, reflecting a decrease of 1.31%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a potential sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price alongside higher volume may indicate a possible further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1283.25, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1262.20
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1280.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1297.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1297.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1242.70
|10 Days
|1254.53
|20 Days
|1276.44
|50 Days
|1335.04
|100 Days
|1385.05
|300 Days
|1546.14
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -9.94% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 2 PM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 9.94% lower than yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹1282.80, reflecting a decrease of 1.63%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price when analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1291.18 and 1282.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1282.43 and selling near hourly resistance 1291.18 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1288.5
|Support 1
|1281.65
|Resistance 2
|1291.6
|Support 2
|1277.9
|Resistance 3
|1295.35
|Support 3
|1274.8
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1286.55, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1262.20
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1280.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1297.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1297.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -6.83% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 6.83% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹1285.35, reflecting a decrease of 1.83%. Trading volume is a critical metric to analyze alongside price trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1289.6 and 1281.8 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1281.8 and selling near hourly resistance 1289.6 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1291.18
|Support 1
|1282.43
|Resistance 2
|1295.47
|Support 2
|1277.97
|Resistance 3
|1299.93
|Support 3
|1273.68
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.1%; Futures open interest increased by 1.5%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Kpit Technologies' stock today recorded a low of ₹1266 and a high of ₹1308.45. This range indicates a fluctuation in price, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment throughout the trading day.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -9.21% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has decreased by 9.21% compared to yesterday, with the stock price currently at ₹1288.70, reflecting a decline of 2.10%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1287.03 and 1273.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1273.18 and selling near hourly resistance 1287.03 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1289.6
|Support 1
|1281.8
|Resistance 2
|1292.2
|Support 2
|1276.6
|Resistance 3
|1297.4
|Support 3
|1274.0
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1281.45, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹1262.20
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1280.08 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1297.42. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1297.42 then there can be further positive price movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 13.64% higher than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has increased by 13.64% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at ₹1281.85, reflecting a rise of 1.56%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a negative price change with increased volume may signal a possible further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1307.7 and 1266.55 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1266.55 and selling near hourly resistance 1307.7 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1287.03
|Support 1
|1273.18
|Resistance 2
|1294.87
|Support 2
|1267.17
|Resistance 3
|1300.88
|Support 3
|1259.33
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1279.20, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹1262.20
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1279.20 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1242.73 and ₹1280.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1242.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1280.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.23% today, reaching ₹1277.70, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India, are also experiencing upward trends. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.56% and 0.60%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7637.65
|83.25
|1.1
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50918.08
|Mphasis
|2321.1
|33.85
|1.48
|3239.55
|2171.0
|44086.05
|Kpit Technologies
|1277.7
|15.5
|1.23
|1928.75
|1142.15
|35071.72
|Tata Elxsi
|5416.6
|49.55
|0.92
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33736.54
|Affle India
|1496.05
|15.65
|1.06
|1883.1
|998.0
|20979.94
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 38.04% higher than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies has surged by 38.04% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is currently at ₹1280, reflecting a 1.41% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with high volume may signal potential further declines.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1308.45 & a low of 1267.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1307.7
|Support 1
|1266.55
|Resistance 2
|1328.65
|Support 2
|1246.35
|Resistance 3
|1348.85
|Support 3
|1225.4
KPIT Technologies Live Updates:
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.15% today, reaching ₹1276.75, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.61% and 0.56%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7629.0
|74.6
|0.99
|10017.95
|4291.05
|50860.41
|Mphasis
|2323.8
|36.55
|1.6
|3239.55
|2171.0
|44137.33
|Kpit Technologies
|1276.75
|14.55
|1.15
|1928.75
|1142.15
|35045.65
|Tata Elxsi
|5441.05
|74.0
|1.38
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33888.82
|Affle India
|1498.0
|17.6
|1.19
|1883.1
|998.0
|21007.29
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.87%; Futures open interest increased by 1.73%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1302.80, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹1262.20
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1280.08 & second resistance of ₹1297.42 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1317.43. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1317.43 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.77%, currently trading at ₹1284.60. However, over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has declined by 6.98%, also at ₹1284.60. In contrast, during the same one-year period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22907.60.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.46%
|3 Months
|-11.73%
|6 Months
|-26.87%
|YTD
|-13.76%
|1 Year
|-6.98%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1280.08
|Support 1
|1242.73
|Resistance 2
|1297.42
|Support 2
|1222.72
|Resistance 3
|1317.43
|Support 3
|1205.38
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1096 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 950 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 15.44% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1069 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1242.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1276.25 & ₹1240 yesterday to end at ₹1262.20. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.