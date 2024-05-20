KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stocks drop due to market downturn

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1537.3 and closed at ₹1519.3. The high for the day was ₹1537.3, while the low was ₹1505.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹41369.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1764 and ₹895.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10338 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.67% to reach ₹1509.05, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Tata Elxsi is declining, while Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7311.1
|-48.25
|-0.66
|9191.1
|6720.05
|45530.9
|Mphasis
|2323.2
|12.25
|0.53
|2835.0
|1807.0
|43908.25
|KPIT Technologies
|1509.05
|-10.25
|-0.67
|1764.0
|895.1
|41369.67
|Coforge
|4730.0
|16.0
|0.34
|6840.0
|4060.15
|29241.33
|Cyient
|1778.5
|5.35
|0.3
|2457.0
|1209.0
|19547.93
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1509.05, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1519.3
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1509.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1498.45 and ₹1530.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1498.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1530.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.67% and is currently trading at ₹1509.05. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have seen a significant increase of 61.22% to ₹1509.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.64%
|3 Months
|-11.17%
|6 Months
|-1.27%
|YTD
|0.22%
|1 Year
|61.22%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1530.4
|Support 1
|1498.45
|Resistance 2
|1551.15
|Support 2
|1487.25
|Resistance 3
|1562.35
|Support 3
|1466.5
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1387 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1302 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1287 k & BSE volume was 100 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1519.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1537.3 & ₹1505.05 yesterday to end at ₹1519.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
