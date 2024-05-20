Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stocks drop due to market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 1519.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1509.05 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1537.3 and closed at 1519.3. The high for the day was 1537.3, while the low was 1505.05. The market capitalization stood at 41369.67 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1764 and 895.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:53 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.67% to reach 1509.05, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. Tata Elxsi is declining, while Mphasis, Coforge, and Cyient are experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7311.1-48.25-0.669191.16720.0545530.9
Mphasis2323.212.250.532835.01807.043908.25
KPIT Technologies1509.05-10.25-0.671764.0895.141369.67
Coforge4730.016.00.346840.04060.1529241.33
Cyient1778.55.350.32457.01209.019547.93
20 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1509.05, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1519.3

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1509.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1498.45 and 1530.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1498.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1530.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:22 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.67% and is currently trading at 1509.05. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have seen a significant increase of 61.22% to 1509.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.64%
3 Months-11.17%
6 Months-1.27%
YTD0.22%
1 Year61.22%
20 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11530.4Support 11498.45
Resistance 21551.15Support 21487.25
Resistance 31562.35Support 31466.5
20 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1387 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1302 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1287 k & BSE volume was 100 k.

20 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1519.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1537.3 & 1505.05 yesterday to end at 1519.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.