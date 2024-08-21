KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1845.25 and closed at ₹1834.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1898 and a low of ₹1822.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,604.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1928.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1038.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 112,495 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1877.55
|Support 1
|1799.6
|Resistance 2
|1927.25
|Support 2
|1771.35
|Resistance 3
|1955.5
|Support 3
|1721.65
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 12.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.21% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 590 k & BSE volume was 49 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1898 & ₹1822.55 yesterday to end at ₹1828.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend