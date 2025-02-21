KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1335 and closed slightly higher at ₹1335.10. The stock experienced a high of ₹1348.15 and a low of ₹1329.70 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹36,487.89 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a 52-week low of ₹1223.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,400 shares for KPIT Technologies.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1350.92
|Support 1
|1330.47
|Resistance 2
|1359.93
|Support 2
|1319.03
|Resistance 3
|1371.37
|Support 3
|1310.02
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 17.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 385 k & BSE volume was 9 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1348.15 & ₹1329.70 yesterday to end at ₹1342.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend