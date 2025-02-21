Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Feb 2025, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1335.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1342.90 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1335 and closed slightly higher at 1335.10. The stock experienced a high of 1348.15 and a low of 1329.70 throughout the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 36,487.89 crore, with a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a 52-week low of 1223.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,400 shares for KPIT Technologies.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2025, 08:47 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11350.92Support 11330.47
Resistance 21359.93Support 21319.03
Resistance 31371.37Support 31310.02
21 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 17.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1225.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5544
    Hold3334
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell1122
21 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 395 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1629 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 75.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 385 k & BSE volume was 9 k.

21 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1335.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1348.15 & 1329.70 yesterday to end at 1342.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

