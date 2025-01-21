Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Jan 2025, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 1313.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1328 and closed at 1313.9, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 1344 and a low of 1306.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 36,234.68 crore, KPIT has a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.3. The BSE volume for the day was 17,306 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11351.7Support 11313.6
Resistance 21366.9Support 21290.7
Resistance 31389.8Support 31275.5
21 Jan 2025, 08:42 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1675.0, 25.58% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4445
    Hold3343
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
21 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 713 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 931 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 23.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 696 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

21 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1313.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1344 & 1306.65 yesterday to end at 1333.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

