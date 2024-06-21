Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Jun 2024, by 2.34 %. The stock closed at 1516.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1551.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1526.5 and closed at 1516.35. The high for the day was 1559.75, and the low was 1505.8. The market cap stood at 42541.64 cr, with a 52-week high of 1764 and a low of 961. The BSE volume for the day was 146671 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11571.9Support 11518.6
Resistance 21592.75Support 21486.15
Resistance 31625.2Support 31465.3
21 Jun 2024, 08:34 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 8.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
21 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1079 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1096 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 932 k & BSE volume was 146 k.

21 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1516.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1559.75 & 1505.8 yesterday to end at 1516.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.