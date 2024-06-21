KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1526.5 and closed at ₹1516.35. The high for the day was ₹1559.75, and the low was ₹1505.8. The market cap stood at 42541.64 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a low of ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 146671 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1571.9
|Support 1
|1518.6
|Resistance 2
|1592.75
|Support 2
|1486.15
|Resistance 3
|1625.2
|Support 3
|1465.3
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 8.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 932 k & BSE volume was 146 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1559.75 & ₹1505.8 yesterday to end at ₹1516.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend