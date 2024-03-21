KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1347.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1352.4 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1362.65, closed at ₹1358.45 with the high at ₹1387.45 and low at ₹1338.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹36711.41 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹740.75. The BSE volume recorded 74174 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.