LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 1347.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1352.4 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1362.65, closed at 1358.45 with the high at 1387.45 and low at 1338.05. The market capitalization stood at 36711.41 crore with a 52-week high of 1764 and a 52-week low of 740.75. The BSE volume recorded 74174 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:51:06 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:42:53 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1352.4, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1347.45

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1352.4 with a net change of 4.95 and a percent change of 0.37.

21 Mar 2024, 09:30:02 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.81%
3 Months-10.2%
6 Months19.38%
YTD-10.99%
1 Year53.58%
21 Mar 2024, 09:02:16 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1354, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1358.45

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1354, with a net change of -4.45 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:02:58 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1358.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 74174 shares and the closing price was 1358.45.

Recommended For You
