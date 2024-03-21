KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises in Positive Trading Session

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1362.65, closed at ₹1358.45 with the high at ₹1387.45 and low at ₹1338.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹36711.41 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹740.75. The BSE volume recorded 74174 shares traded.
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1352.4 with a net change of 4.95 and a percent change of 0.37.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.81%
|3 Months
|-10.2%
|6 Months
|19.38%
|YTD
|-10.99%
|1 Year
|53.58%
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1354, with a net change of -4.45 and a percent change of -0.33. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 74174 shares and the closing price was ₹1358.45.
