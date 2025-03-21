Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2025, by 0.50 %. The stock closed at 1282.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1288.50 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1274.95 and closed at 1262.20. The stock reached a high of 1308.45 and a low of 1266 during the session. With a market capitalization of 35,099.17 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1142.15. The BSE reported a trading volume of 28,196 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -60.57% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 60.57% lower than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at 1299.25, reflecting a decrease of 1.34%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

21 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1300.5 & a low of 1288.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11304.27Support 11291.97
Resistance 21308.53Support 21283.93
Resistance 31316.57Support 31279.67
21 Mar 2025, 10:14 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:52 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.06% today, reaching 1295.70, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.24%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7641.2562.950.8310026.84287.2551088.93
Mphasis2345.239.51.713239.552171.044543.79
Kpit Technologies1295.713.61.061928.751142.1535565.81
Tata Elxsi5450.474.11.389082.95160.033947.05
Affle India1531.723.151.531883.1998.021479.88
21 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.28%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

21 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1288.50, up 0.50% from yesterday's ₹1282.10

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1288.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1260.83 and 1304.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1260.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1304.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.01% and is currently trading at 1282.00. Over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has declined by 4.89%, also reaching 1282.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.87%
3 Months-12.12%
6 Months-23.55%
YTD-12.5%
1 Year-4.89%
21 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11304.78Support 11260.83
Resistance 21328.87Support 21240.97
Resistance 31348.73Support 31216.88
21 Mar 2025, 08:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 23.56% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4334
    Sell0.00110.00
    Strong Sell1112
21 Mar 2025, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 965 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 969 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 937 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1262.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1308.45 & 1266 yesterday to end at 1278.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.