KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1274.95 and closed at ₹1262.20. The stock reached a high of ₹1308.45 and a low of ₹1266 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹35,099.17 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1142.15. The BSE reported a trading volume of 28,196 shares for the day.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: As of 10 AM, KPIT Technologies has experienced a trading volume that is 60.57% lower than the previous day. The stock is currently priced at ₹1299.25, reflecting a decrease of 1.34%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1300.5 & a low of 1288.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1304.27
|Support 1
|1291.97
|Resistance 2
|1308.53
|Support 2
|1283.93
|Resistance 3
|1316.57
|Support 3
|1279.67
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 1.06% today, reaching ₹1295.70, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.24%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7641.25
|62.95
|0.83
|10026.8
|4287.25
|51088.93
|Mphasis
|2345.2
|39.5
|1.71
|3239.55
|2171.0
|44543.79
|Kpit Technologies
|1295.7
|13.6
|1.06
|1928.75
|1142.15
|35565.81
|Tata Elxsi
|5450.4
|74.1
|1.38
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33947.05
|Affle India
|1531.7
|23.15
|1.53
|1883.1
|998.0
|21479.88
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1288.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1260.83 and ₹1304.78 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1260.83 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1304.78 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.01% and is currently trading at ₹1282.00. Over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has declined by 4.89%, also reaching ₹1282.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen an increase of 8.84%, rising to 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe. Please note that my data is current only up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.87%
|3 Months
|-12.12%
|6 Months
|-23.55%
|YTD
|-12.5%
|1 Year
|-4.89%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1304.78
|Support 1
|1260.83
|Resistance 2
|1328.87
|Support 2
|1240.97
|Resistance 3
|1348.73
|Support 3
|1216.88
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 23.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 937 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1308.45 & ₹1266 yesterday to end at ₹1278.70. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.