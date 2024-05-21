Hello User
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

7 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -1.51 %. The stock closed at 1509.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.3 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1537.3, reached a high of 1537.3, and a low of 1505.05 before closing at 1519.3. The market capitalization stood at 41,369.67 crore, with a 52-week high of 1764 and a 52-week low of 895.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10,338 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1486.3, down -1.51% from yesterday's ₹1509.05

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has broken the first support of 1498.67 & second support of 1487.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1468.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1468.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

21 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 1503.75. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have increased by 60.00% to 1503.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.69%
3 Months-11.7%
6 Months-1.73%
YTD-0.25%
1 Year60.0%
21 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11528.67Support 11498.67
Resistance 21547.33Support 21487.33
Resistance 31558.67Support 31468.67
21 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 11.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
21 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 72 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1253 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

21 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1519.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1537.3 & 1505.05 yesterday to end at 1519.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

