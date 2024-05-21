KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Plunges on Market Volatility

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1537.3, reached a high of ₹1537.3, and a low of ₹1505.05 before closing at ₹1519.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹41,369.67 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹895.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10,338 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of KPIT Technologies has broken the first support of ₹1498.67 & second support of ₹1487.33 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1468.67. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1468.67 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹1503.75. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' shares have increased by 60.00% to ₹1503.75. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.69%
|3 Months
|-11.7%
|6 Months
|-1.73%
|YTD
|-0.25%
|1 Year
|60.0%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1528.67
|Support 1
|1498.67
|Resistance 2
|1547.33
|Support 2
|1487.33
|Resistance 3
|1558.67
|Support 3
|1468.67
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 11.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 94.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 61 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1537.3 & ₹1505.05 yesterday to end at ₹1519.3. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!