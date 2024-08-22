Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1828.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1830.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1849.95 and closed at 1828.05. The stock reached a high of 1855 and a low of 1818.6, with a market capitalization of 49661.82 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at 1928.75 and the 52-week low at 1038.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 50,454 shares for KPIT Technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 420 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1030 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 369 k & BSE volume was 50 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1828.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1855 & 1818.6 yesterday to end at 1830.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.