KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1849.95 and closed at ₹1828.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1855 and a low of ₹1818.6, with a market capitalization of ₹49661.82 crore. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75 and the 52-week low at ₹1038.5. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 50,454 shares for KPIT Technologies.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.23% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 369 k & BSE volume was 50 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1855 & ₹1818.6 yesterday to end at ₹1830.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend