KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -1.1 %. The stock closed at 1333.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1319.15 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1334.55 and closed slightly lower at 1333.8. The stock reached a high of 1338.15 and a low of 1304.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,642.58 crore, KPIT's shares are well below their 52-week high of 1928.75 and above the low of 1283.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 81,115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11332.8Support 11297.8
Resistance 21353.4Support 21283.4
Resistance 31367.8Support 31262.8
22 Jan 2025, 08:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1675.0, 26.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4445
    Hold3342
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
22 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 863 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 926 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 781 k & BSE volume was 81 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1333.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1338.15 & 1304.6 yesterday to end at 1319.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

