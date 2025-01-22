KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1334.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹1333.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1338.15 and a low of ₹1304.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,642.58 crore, KPIT's shares are well below their 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and above the low of ₹1283.3. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 81,115 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1332.8
|Support 1
|1297.8
|Resistance 2
|1353.4
|Support 2
|1283.4
|Resistance 3
|1367.8
|Support 3
|1262.8
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1675.0, 26.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.84% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 781 k & BSE volume was 81 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1338.15 & ₹1304.6 yesterday to end at ₹1319.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend