Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 1347.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1358.3 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1374, reached a high of 1374 and a low of 1330.5, before closing at 1347.45. The market capitalization was 36828.0 crore, with a 52-week high of 1764 and a 52-week low of 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 39550 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1347.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 39550 shares with a closing price of 1347.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!