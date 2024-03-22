KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1374, reached a high of ₹1374 and a low of ₹1330.5, before closing at ₹1347.45. The market capitalization was ₹36828.0 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 39550 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1347.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 39550 shares with a closing price of ₹1347.45.