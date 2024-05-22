Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 13:29:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.35 -1.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.25 0.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.55 -1.44%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,697.10 0.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.05 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock plunges on the market today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock plunges on the market today

27 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:35 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 1499.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1485.6 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1507.2 and closed at 1509.05. The stock had a high of 1525.9 and a low of 1477.25. The market capitalization stood at 41096.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1764 and the 52-week low was 895.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 27782 shares of KPIT Technologies were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:35:07 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 1487.52 and 1481.47 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1481.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1487.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11487.12Support 11483.92
Resistance 21488.68Support 21482.28
Resistance 31490.32Support 31480.72
22 May 2024, 01:00:06 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1473.5 and a high of 1499.65 on the current trading day.

22 May 2024, 12:47:07 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -10.55% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM is 10.55% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1485, down by 0.94%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends in the market. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:35:45 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1489.65 and 1479.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1479.6 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1489.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11487.52Support 11481.47
Resistance 21489.98Support 21477.88
Resistance 31493.57Support 31475.42
22 May 2024, 12:27:42 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Neutral

22 May 2024, 12:22:15 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1510.17
10 Days1495.82
20 Days1474.60
50 Days1471.78
100 Days1511.56
300 Days1376.15
22 May 2024, 12:12:17 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1485.6, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1499.1

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1485.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1476.25 and 1518.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1476.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1518.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:54:39 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.88% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 11 AM is down by 8.88% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1482.9, reflecting a decrease of 1.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:39:51 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1485.8 and 1470.3 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1470.3 and selling near hourly resistance at 1485.8.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11489.65Support 11479.6
Resistance 21493.1Support 21473.0
Resistance 31499.7Support 31469.55
22 May 2024, 11:26:35 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1484.95, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1499.1

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1484.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1476.25 and 1518.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1476.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1518.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:14:54 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.92% to reach 1485.25, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Elxsi and Cyient are declining, whereas Mphasis and Coforge are showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.13% and 0.15% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7183.35-54.85-0.769191.16902.844735.32
Mphasis2403.030.11.272835.01807.045416.46
KPIT Technologies1485.25-13.85-0.921764.0913.140717.21
Coforge4872.9582.31.726840.04210.830125.06
Cyient1756.5-1.85-0.112457.01256.0519306.12
22 May 2024, 11:02:51 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 14.37% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 10:51:49 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.81% higher than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume of KPIT Technologies is 18.81% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1478.3, showing a decrease of -1.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:40:10 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1489.0 & a low of 1473.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11485.8Support 11470.3
Resistance 21495.15Support 21464.15
Resistance 31501.3Support 31454.8
22 May 2024, 10:17:40 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:57:50 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 1.35% to reach 1478.85, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Cyient is declining, whereas Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, and Coforge are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Elxsi7250.1511.950.179191.16902.845151.32
Mphasis2399.1526.251.112835.01807.045343.7
KPIT Technologies1478.85-20.25-1.351764.0913.140541.76
Coforge4861.270.551.476840.04210.830052.42
Cyient1748.5-9.85-0.562457.01256.0519218.19
22 May 2024, 09:35:55 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1489, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1499.1

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1489 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1476.25 and 1518.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1476.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1518.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:23:29 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.91% and is currently trading at 1485.40. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have surged by 59.47% to reach 1485.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.02%
3 Months-8.69%
6 Months-0.57%
YTD-1.1%
1 Year59.47%
22 May 2024, 08:49:58 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11519.8Support 11477.15
Resistance 21541.1Support 21455.8
Resistance 31562.45Support 31434.5
22 May 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 12.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
22 May 2024, 08:19:56 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 787 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1232 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 759 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

22 May 2024, 08:00:21 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1509.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1525.9 & 1477.25 yesterday to end at 1509.05. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue