KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock plunges on the market today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1507.2 and closed at ₹1509.05. The stock had a high of ₹1525.9 and a low of ₹1477.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹41096.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1764 and the 52-week low was ₹895.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 27782 shares of KPIT Technologies were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the 1487.52 and 1481.47 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1481.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1487.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1487.12
|Support 1
|1483.92
|Resistance 2
|1488.68
|Support 2
|1482.28
|Resistance 3
|1490.32
|Support 3
|1480.72
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1473.5 and a high of ₹1499.65 on the current trading day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -10.55% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM is 10.55% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1485, down by 0.94%. Both volume and price are key indicators for analyzing trends in the market. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Neutral
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1510.17
|10 Days
|1495.82
|20 Days
|1474.60
|50 Days
|1471.78
|100 Days
|1511.56
|300 Days
|1376.15
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1485.6, down -0.9% from yesterday's ₹1499.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1485.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1476.25 and ₹1518.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1476.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1518.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -8.88% lower than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The volume of KPIT Technologies traded until 11 AM is down by 8.88% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1482.9, reflecting a decrease of 1.08%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1484.95, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1499.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1484.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1476.25 and ₹1518.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1476.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1518.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 0.92% to reach ₹1485.25, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Elxsi and Cyient are declining, whereas Mphasis and Coforge are showing gains. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.13% and 0.15% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7183.35
|-54.85
|-0.76
|9191.1
|6902.8
|44735.32
|Mphasis
|2403.0
|30.1
|1.27
|2835.0
|1807.0
|45416.46
|KPIT Technologies
|1485.25
|-13.85
|-0.92
|1764.0
|913.1
|40717.21
|Coforge
|4872.95
|82.3
|1.72
|6840.0
|4210.8
|30125.06
|Cyient
|1756.5
|-1.85
|-0.11
|2457.0
|1256.05
|19306.12
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.81% higher than yesterday
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume of KPIT Technologies is 18.81% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1478.3, showing a decrease of -1.39%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' stock price dropped by 1.35% to reach ₹1478.85, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Cyient is declining, whereas Tata Elxsi, Mphasis, and Coforge are all seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.05% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Elxsi
|7250.15
|11.95
|0.17
|9191.1
|6902.8
|45151.32
|Mphasis
|2399.15
|26.25
|1.11
|2835.0
|1807.0
|45343.7
|KPIT Technologies
|1478.85
|-20.25
|-1.35
|1764.0
|913.1
|40541.76
|Coforge
|4861.2
|70.55
|1.47
|6840.0
|4210.8
|30052.42
|Cyient
|1748.5
|-9.85
|-0.56
|2457.0
|1256.05
|19218.19
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1489, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹1499.1
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1489 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1476.25 and ₹1518.9 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1476.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1518.9 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.91% and is currently trading at ₹1485.40. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have surged by 59.47% to reach ₹1485.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22576.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.02%
|3 Months
|-8.69%
|6 Months
|-0.57%
|YTD
|-1.1%
|1 Year
|59.47%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1519.8
|Support 1
|1477.15
|Resistance 2
|1541.1
|Support 2
|1455.8
|Resistance 3
|1562.45
|Support 3
|1434.5
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 787 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1232 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 759 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1509.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1525.9 & ₹1477.25 yesterday to end at ₹1509.05. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
