KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1845.05 and closed at ₹1830.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1868.1 and a low of ₹1827.35. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹49752.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1928.75 and ₹1038.5, respectively. A total of 20829 shares were traded on the BSE.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1857.05
|Support 1
|1817.25
|Resistance 2
|1882.9
|Support 2
|1803.3
|Resistance 3
|1896.85
|Support 3
|1777.45
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 12.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|5
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 419 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1868.1 & ₹1827.35 yesterday to end at ₹1833.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend