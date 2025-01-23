Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.38 %. The stock closed at 1312.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1294.6 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1319.15 and closed slightly lower at 1312.65. The stock reached a high of 1324.7 and a low of 1268.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,642.58 crore, KPIT's 52-week range is between 1283.3 and 1928.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 118,268 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1312.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1324.7 & 1268.25 yesterday to end at 1294.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

