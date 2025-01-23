KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1319.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹1312.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1324.7 and a low of ₹1268.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,642.58 crore, KPIT's 52-week range is between ₹1283.3 and ₹1928.75. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 118,268 shares for the day, reflecting active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1312.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1324.7 & ₹1268.25 yesterday to end at ₹1294.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend