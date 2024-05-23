KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1489.7, reached a high of ₹1516 and a low of ₹1473.5 before closing at ₹1499.1. The market capitalization was ₹41,310.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1764 and the 52-week low was ₹913.1. The BSE volume for the day was 49,934 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.35% and is currently trading at ₹1501.60. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have increased by 62.64% to reach ₹1501.60. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|-6.22%
|6 Months
|4.19%
|YTD
|-0.5%
|1 Year
|62.64%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1522.87
|Support 1
|1484.92
|Resistance 2
|1536.43
|Support 2
|1460.53
|Resistance 3
|1560.82
|Support 3
|1446.97
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 12.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 759 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1516 & ₹1473.5 yesterday to end at ₹1499.1. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.