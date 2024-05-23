Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1499.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1506.9 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1489.7, reached a high of 1516 and a low of 1473.5 before closing at 1499.1. The market capitalization was 41,310.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1764 and the 52-week low was 913.1. The BSE volume for the day was 49,934 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has decreased by -0.35% and is currently trading at 1501.60. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have increased by 62.64% to reach 1501.60. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months-6.22%
6 Months4.19%
YTD-0.5%
1 Year62.64%
23 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11522.87Support 11484.92
Resistance 21536.43Support 21460.53
Resistance 31560.82Support 31446.97
23 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 12.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
23 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 787 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1232 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.14% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 759 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

23 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1499.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1516 & 1473.5 yesterday to end at 1499.1. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.