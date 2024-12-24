KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1474.85 and closed at ₹1451, reflecting a decline in share value. The stock reached a high of ₹1474.85 and a low of ₹1409 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹39,400.31 crore, KPIT's shares have seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 23,909 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1455.02
|Support 1
|1388.22
|Resistance 2
|1498.33
|Support 2
|1364.73
|Resistance 3
|1521.82
|Support 3
|1321.42
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 25.35% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 935 k & BSE volume was 23 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1474.85 & ₹1409 yesterday to end at ₹1420. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend