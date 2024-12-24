Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -2.14 %. The stock closed at 1451 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1420 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1474.85 and closed at 1451, reflecting a decline in share value. The stock reached a high of 1474.85 and a low of 1409 during the day. With a market capitalization of 39,400.31 crore, KPIT's shares have seen a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1283.30. The BSE recorded a volume of 23,909 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11455.02Support 11388.22
Resistance 21498.33Support 21364.73
Resistance 31521.82Support 31321.42
24 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1780.0, 25.35% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2040.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4443
    Hold4444
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
24 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 959 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1534 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 935 k & BSE volume was 23 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1451 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1474.85 & 1409 yesterday to end at 1420. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

