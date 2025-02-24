KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Feb 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1342 and closed slightly higher at ₹1342.20, reflecting a stable performance. The stock reached a high of ₹1344.20 and a low of ₹1294.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,958.33 crores, the company's shares traded at a volume of 71,309 on the BSE. KPIT's 52-week range indicates significant volatility, with a high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1338.63
|Support 1
|1287.63
|Resistance 2
|1367.32
|Support 2
|1265.32
|Resistance 3
|1389.63
|Support 3
|1236.63
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 20.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1595 k & BSE volume was 71 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1344.20 & ₹1294.80 yesterday to end at ₹1310. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend