KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1307.95 and closed at ₹1294.60, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1364.20 and a low of ₹1295.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,178.14 crore, KPIT's shares traded a volume of 27,463 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1928.75, while the 52-week low is ₹1268.25.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1675.0, 24.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|5
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1519 k & BSE volume was 27 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1364.2 & ₹1295.15 yesterday to end at ₹1345.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend