KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 3.9 %. The stock closed at 1294.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1345.05 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1307.95 and closed at 1294.60, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1364.20 and a low of 1295.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,178.14 crore, KPIT's shares traded a volume of 27,463 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1928.75, while the 52-week low is 1268.25.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1675.0, 24.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5554
    Buy4444
    Hold3345
    Sell1100
    Strong Sell2222
24 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1547 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 993 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 55.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1519 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1294.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1364.2 & 1295.15 yesterday to end at 1345.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

