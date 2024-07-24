Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 1795.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1835.95 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1798 and closed at 1795.75. The high for the day was 1852.95, and the low was 1791.5. The market capitalization stood at 49819.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1928.75, and the low is 961. The BSE volume for the day was 39345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1795.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1852.95 & 1791.5 yesterday to end at 1835.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

