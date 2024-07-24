KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1798 and closed at ₹1795.75. The high for the day was ₹1852.95, and the low was ₹1791.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹49819.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1928.75, and the low is ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 39345 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1795.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1852.95 & ₹1791.5 yesterday to end at ₹1835.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend