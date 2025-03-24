KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1282 and closed slightly higher at ₹1282.10. The stock reached a high of ₹1326.95 and a low of ₹1262.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,958.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1142.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 68,978 shares.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1373.1 & a low of 1340.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1379.03
|Support 1
|1345.93
|Resistance 2
|1392.62
|Support 2
|1326.42
|Resistance 3
|1412.13
|Support 3
|1312.83
KPIT Technologies Live Updates:
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' share price has risen by 2.42%, reaching ₹1355. In contrast, its competitors, including Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Coforge
|7657.9
|-88.9
|-1.15
|10026.8
|4287.25
|51200.25
|Mphasis
|2426.35
|-4.4
|-0.18
|3239.55
|2171.0
|46085.12
|Kpit Technologies
|1355.0
|32.0
|2.42
|1928.75
|1142.15
|37193.54
|Tata Elxsi
|5424.95
|-40.6
|-0.74
|9082.9
|5160.0
|33788.54
|Affle India
|1538.0
|-1.55
|-0.1
|1883.1
|998.0
|21568.23
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1345, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1323
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1345 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1281.9 and ₹1346.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1281.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1346.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.53%, currently trading at ₹1343.30. However, over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has declined by 2.56%, also standing at ₹1343.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.69%
|3 Months
|-7.46%
|6 Months
|-20.37%
|YTD
|-9.65%
|1 Year
|-2.56%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1346.65
|Support 1
|1281.9
|Resistance 2
|1369.7
|Support 2
|1240.2
|Resistance 3
|1411.4
|Support 3
|1217.15
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 20.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1097 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 998 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1028 k & BSE volume was 68 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1282.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1326.95 & ₹1262.85 yesterday to end at ₹1310. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.