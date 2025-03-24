Explore
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 1323 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1345 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1282 and closed slightly higher at 1282.10. The stock reached a high of 1326.95 and a low of 1262.85 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,958.33 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1142.15. The trading volume on the BSE was 68,978 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:33:35 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies touched a high of 1373.1 & a low of 1340.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11379.03Support 11345.93
Resistance 21392.62Support 21326.42
Resistance 31412.13Support 31312.83
24 Mar 2025, 10:12:08 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:54:27 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Today, KPIT Technologies' share price has risen by 2.42%, reaching 1355. In contrast, its competitors, including Coforge, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India, are experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Coforge7657.9-88.9-1.1510026.84287.2551200.25
Mphasis2426.35-4.4-0.183239.552171.046085.12
Kpit Technologies1355.032.02.421928.751142.1537193.54
Tata Elxsi5424.95-40.6-0.749082.95160.033788.54
Affle India1538.0-1.55-0.11883.1998.021568.23
24 Mar 2025, 09:40:31 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.73%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.17%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

24 Mar 2025, 09:34:34 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1345, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹1323

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1345 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1281.9 and 1346.65 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1281.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1346.65 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:15:54 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies' share price has increased by 1.53%, currently trading at 1343.30. However, over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has declined by 2.56%, also standing at 1343.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.69%
3 Months-7.46%
6 Months-20.37%
YTD-9.65%
1 Year-2.56%
24 Mar 2025, 08:48:11 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11346.65Support 11281.9
Resistance 21369.7Support 21240.2
Resistance 31411.4Support 31217.15
24 Mar 2025, 08:32:43 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 20.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4454
    Hold4434
    Sell0.000.0010.00
    Strong Sell1112
24 Mar 2025, 08:17:37 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1097 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 998 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1028 k & BSE volume was 68 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:01:31 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1282.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1326.95 & 1262.85 yesterday to end at 1310. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

