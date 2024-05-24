Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1506.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1501.65 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at 1486.5 and closed at 1506.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1507.25 and a low of 1486 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is 41,166.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1764 and the 52-week low is 913.1. A total of 60,077 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 12.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
24 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 679 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1187 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 619 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

24 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1506.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1507.25 & 1486 yesterday to end at 1506.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.