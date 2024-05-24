KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1486.5 and closed at ₹1506.9 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1507.25 and a low of ₹1486 during the day. The market capitalization of KPIT Technologies is ₹41,166.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1764 and the 52-week low is ₹913.1. A total of 60,077 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 12.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 619 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1507.25 & ₹1486 yesterday to end at ₹1506.9. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.