KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Today’s Trading Session

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1304.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹1310. The stock reached a high of ₹1304.45 and a low of ₹1254 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹35,246.02 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1223.75, with a trading volume of 28,617 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies dropped by 0.54% today, reaching ₹1273.45, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India saw declines, whereas Zensar Technologies experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mphasis
|2474.0
|-15.05
|-0.6
|3239.55
|2180.05
|46990.17
|Tata Elxsi
|5807.2
|-47.35
|-0.81
|9082.9
|5785.65
|36169.33
|KPIT Technologies
|1273.45
|-6.95
|-0.54
|1928.75
|1223.75
|34955.06
|Affle India
|1491.3
|-0.25
|-0.02
|1883.1
|998.0
|20913.33
|Zensar Technologies
|774.95
|15.8
|2.08
|951.7
|512.8
|17589.21
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.76%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%
A lower futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1273.45, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1280.40
KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1273.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1254.82 and ₹1305.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1254.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1305.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has declined by 0.72%, currently trading at ₹1271.20. Over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has decreased by 19.07%, reaching ₹1271.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.19%
|3 Months
|0.94%
|6 Months
|-30.59%
|YTD
|-12.49%
|1 Year
|-19.07%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1305.17
|Support 1
|1254.82
|Resistance 2
|1329.53
|Support 2
|1228.83
|Resistance 3
|1355.52
|Support 3
|1204.47
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 23.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1225.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2250.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1370 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1606 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1341 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1310 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1304.45 & ₹1254 yesterday to end at ₹1284.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend