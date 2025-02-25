Explore
KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Decline in Today’s Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 25 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 25 Feb 2025, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1280.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1273.45 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1304.45 and closed slightly higher at 1310. The stock reached a high of 1304.45 and a low of 1254 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 35,246.02 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 1928.75 and a low of 1223.75, with a trading volume of 28,617 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Feb 2025, 09:54:40 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies dropped by 0.54% today, reaching 1273.45, while its competitors displayed mixed performance. Companies like Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Affle India saw declines, whereas Zensar Technologies experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex recorded changes of 0.00% and 0.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mphasis2474.0-15.05-0.63239.552180.0546990.17
Tata Elxsi5807.2-47.35-0.819082.95785.6536169.33
KPIT Technologies1273.45-6.95-0.541928.751223.7534955.06
Affle India1491.3-0.25-0.021883.1998.020913.33
Zensar Technologies774.9515.82.08951.7512.817589.21
25 Feb 2025, 09:43:12 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.76%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.19%

A lower futures price along with lower open interest in KPIT Technologies suggests that the current bearish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a bottom here or start a reversal in the coming days.

25 Feb 2025, 09:34:15 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1273.45, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1280.40

KPIT Technologies Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1273.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1254.82 and 1305.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1254.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1305.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

25 Feb 2025, 09:20:58 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The share price of KPIT Technologies has declined by 0.72%, currently trading at 1271.20. Over the past year, the price of KPIT Technologies shares has decreased by 19.07%, reaching 1271.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, now standing at 22544.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.19%
3 Months0.94%
6 Months-30.59%
YTD-12.49%
1 Year-19.07%
25 Feb 2025, 08:45:34 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11305.17Support 11254.82
Resistance 21329.53Support 21228.83
Resistance 31355.52Support 31204.47
25 Feb 2025, 08:30:21 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 23.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1225.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2250.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy5544
    Hold3334
    Sell1110.00
    Strong Sell1122
25 Feb 2025, 08:15:32 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1370 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1606 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 14.68% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1341 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

25 Feb 2025, 08:00:37 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1310 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1304.45 & 1254 yesterday to end at 1284.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

