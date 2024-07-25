Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2024, by 3.12 %. The stock closed at 1795.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1851.75 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed at 1795.75 on the last trading day, with an open price of 1798. The stock reached a high of 1885.2 and a low of 1791.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 50247.95 crore. The 52-week high for KPIT Technologies is 1928.75 and the 52-week low is 961. The BSE volume for the day was 170632 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11894.45Support 11799.9
Resistance 21937.25Support 21748.15
Resistance 31989.0Support 31705.35
25 Jul 2024, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1870.0, 0.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1050.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2180.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5533
    Buy5555
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
25 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1741 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1795.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1885.2 & 1791.5 yesterday to end at 1851.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

