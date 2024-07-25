KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1795.75 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹1798. The stock reached a high of ₹1885.2 and a low of ₹1791.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹50247.95 crore. The 52-week high for KPIT Technologies is ₹1928.75 and the 52-week low is ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 170632 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1894.45
|Support 1
|1799.9
|Resistance 2
|1937.25
|Support 2
|1748.15
|Resistance 3
|1989.0
|Support 3
|1705.35
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1870.0, 0.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1050.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2180.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 170 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1885.2 & ₹1791.5 yesterday to end at ₹1851.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend