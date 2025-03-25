Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 4.65 %. The stock closed at 1323.00 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1384.50 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1344.95 and closed at 1323.00, experiencing a decline. The stock reached a high of 1399.90 and a low of 1332.00 during the session. With a market capitalization of 38,003.29 crore, the stock's performance is notable against its 52-week high of 1928.75 and low of 1142.15. The BSE volume recorded was 49,927 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1323.00 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1399.90 & 1332.00 yesterday to end at 1384.50. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

