Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 1824.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1828.6 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1846.95 and closed at 1824.75. The stock reached a high of 1860.5 and a low of 1839.3. The company's market capitalization stood at 50334.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1928.75 and 1038.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1906 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:33:45 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 1834.6 and 1824.3 levels over the past hour. Traders might want to consider range-bound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1824.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1834.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11832.28Support 11828.13
Resistance 21834.07Support 21825.77
Resistance 31836.43Support 31823.98
26 Aug 2024, 01:03:07 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies' stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a high of 1861 and dipping to a low of 1825.3.

26 Aug 2024, 12:50:00 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -37.72% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies is 37.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1827.85, down by 0.17%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:36:27 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 1840.5 and 1829.2 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1829.2 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1840.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11834.6Support 11824.3
Resistance 21840.25Support 21819.65
Resistance 31844.9Support 31814.0
26 Aug 2024, 12:23:17 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1829.72
10 Days1805.98
20 Days1792.71
50 Days1724.60
100 Days1600.22
300 Days1543.61
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:42 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:13:03 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1828.6, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1824.75

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1828.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1805.53 and 1841.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1805.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1841.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:49:08 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -42.91% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, KPIT Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 42.91% lower compared to the previous day, with its stock price at 1826, down by 0.07%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement paired with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:35:39 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1843.0 and a low of 1831.7 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1838.75 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor further support levels at 1832.15 and 1821.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11840.5Support 11829.2
Resistance 21847.4Support 21824.8
Resistance 31851.8Support 31817.9
26 Aug 2024, 11:24:52 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1835.1, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1824.75

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1835.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1805.53 and 1841.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1805.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1841.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:11:28 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies' share price has risen by 0.51% today, reaching 1834.05, in line with its peers. Companies such as Persistent Systems, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Coforge are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.63% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Persistent Systems5012.55133.152.734998.02401.5577118.08
Mphasis3043.7543.61.453152.32068.4557526.57
KPIT Technologies1834.059.30.511928.751038.550279.35
Tata Elxsi7326.0239.63.389191.16406.645623.69
Coforge6106.082.81.376840.04291.0537747.9
26 Aug 2024, 11:00:02 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2060.0, 12.38% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy5555
    Hold3332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
26 Aug 2024, 10:49:01 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -43.45% lower than yesterday

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, KPIT Technologies has seen a 43.45% decrease in trading volume compared to yesterday, with its price at 1833.15, down by 0.46%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 09:25:00 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1824.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1860.5 & 1839.3 yesterday to end at 1854.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

