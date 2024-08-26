KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1846.95 and closed at ₹1824.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1860.5 and a low of ₹1839.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹50334.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1928.75 and ₹1038.5, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 1834.6 and 1824.3 levels over the past hour. Traders might want to consider range-bound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 1824.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1834.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1832.28
|Support 1
|1828.13
|Resistance 2
|1834.07
|Support 2
|1825.77
|Resistance 3
|1836.43
|Support 3
|1823.98
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies' stock experienced fluctuations today, reaching a high of ₹1861 and dipping to a low of ₹1825.3.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, the trading volume for KPIT Technologies is 37.72% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1827.85, down by 0.17%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 1840.5 and 1829.2 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1829.2 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1840.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1834.6
|Support 1
|1824.3
|Resistance 2
|1840.25
|Support 2
|1819.65
|Resistance 3
|1844.9
|Support 3
|1814.0
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1829.72
|10 Days
|1805.98
|20 Days
|1792.71
|50 Days
|1724.60
|100 Days
|1600.22
|300 Days
|1543.61
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1828.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1805.53 and ₹1841.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1805.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1841.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, KPIT Technologies has seen a trading volume that is 42.91% lower compared to the previous day, with its stock price at ₹1826, down by 0.07%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement paired with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies reached a high of 1843.0 and a low of 1831.7 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1838.75 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor further support levels at 1832.15 and 1821.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1840.5
|Support 1
|1829.2
|Resistance 2
|1847.4
|Support 2
|1824.8
|Resistance 3
|1851.8
|Support 3
|1817.9
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1835.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1805.53 and ₹1841.48 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1805.53 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1841.48 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies' share price has risen by 0.51% today, reaching ₹1834.05, in line with its peers. Companies such as Persistent Systems, Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, and Coforge are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.63% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Persistent Systems
|5012.55
|133.15
|2.73
|4998.0
|2401.55
|77118.08
|Mphasis
|3043.75
|43.6
|1.45
|3152.3
|2068.45
|57526.57
|KPIT Technologies
|1834.05
|9.3
|0.51
|1928.75
|1038.5
|50279.35
|Tata Elxsi
|7326.0
|239.6
|3.38
|9191.1
|6406.6
|45623.69
|Coforge
|6106.0
|82.8
|1.37
|6840.0
|4291.05
|37747.9
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2060.0, 12.38% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, KPIT Technologies has seen a 43.45% decrease in trading volume compared to yesterday, with its price at ₹1833.15, down by 0.46%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward movement, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1860.5 & ₹1839.3 yesterday to end at ₹1854.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend