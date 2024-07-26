Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 26 2024 09:31:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.15 1.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,087.65 -0.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 853.00 0.55%
  1. Nestle India share price
  2. 2,458.60 -0.88%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 513.60 1.34%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises as Investors Remain Bullish
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises as Investors Remain Bullish

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.11 %. The stock closed at 1772.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1792.7 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened and closed at 1851.75 with a high of 1851.75 and a low of 1762. The market capitalization was 48572.34 crore, with a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 961. The BSE volume for the day was 65667 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32:46 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1792.7, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1772.95

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at 1792.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1734.82 and 1820.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1734.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1820.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19:50 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at 1784.20. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have surged by 66.72% to 1784.20, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.54%
3 Months19.92%
6 Months25.33%
YTD17.18%
1 Year66.72%
26 Jul 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11820.62Support 11734.82
Resistance 21877.13Support 21705.53
Resistance 31906.42Support 31649.02
26 Jul 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2040.0, 13.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5533
    Buy5555
    Hold2222
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
26 Jul 2024, 08:18:16 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1894 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1792 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1828 k & BSE volume was 65 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03:43 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1851.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1851.75 & 1762 yesterday to end at 1790. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue