KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises as Investors Remain Bullish

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened and closed at ₹1851.75 with a high of ₹1851.75 and a low of ₹1762. The market capitalization was ₹48572.34 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹961. The BSE volume for the day was 65667 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1792.7, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹1772.95
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1792.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1734.82 and ₹1820.62 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1734.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1820.62 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.63% and is currently trading at ₹1784.20. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies shares have surged by 66.72% to ₹1784.20, outperforming Nifty which rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.54%
|3 Months
|19.92%
|6 Months
|25.33%
|YTD
|17.18%
|1 Year
|66.72%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1820.62
|Support 1
|1734.82
|Resistance 2
|1877.13
|Support 2
|1705.53
|Resistance 3
|1906.42
|Support 3
|1649.02
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2040.0, 13.97% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1894 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1792 k
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.68% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1828 k & BSE volume was 65 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1851.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1851.75 & ₹1762 yesterday to end at ₹1790. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend