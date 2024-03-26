KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1358.3 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1359. The stock's high for the day was ₹1397.4, and the low was ₹1329. The market capitalization is ₹37595.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1764 and a 52-week low of ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 107618 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1358.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies on the BSE had a volume of 107,618 shares with a closing price of ₹1358.3.