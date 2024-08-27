KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1846.95 and closed at ₹1824.75, with a high of ₹1861 and a low of ₹1823.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹50,095.99 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1038.5. The BSE volume for the day was 17,707 shares.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1867.7
|Support 1
|1827.1
|Resistance 2
|1885.4
|Support 2
|1804.2
|Resistance 3
|1908.3
|Support 3
|1786.5
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.33% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 543 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1861 & ₹1823.35 yesterday to end at ₹1846.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend