KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1440 and closed at ₹1432.55, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1456.6 and a low of ₹1425 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹39,426.1 crore. Over the past year, KPIT has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1283.3, with a trading volume of 20,741 shares on the BSE.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1463.67
|Support 1
|1434.32
|Resistance 2
|1474.48
|Support 2
|1415.78
|Resistance 3
|1493.02
|Support 3
|1404.97
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1780.0, 22.56% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2040.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 43.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 817 k & BSE volume was 20 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1456.6 & ₹1425 yesterday to end at ₹1452.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend