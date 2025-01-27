KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1349.60 and closed slightly lower at ₹1345.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1372.25 and a low of ₹1316.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹35,930.48 crore, KPIT's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1268.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,228 shares for the day.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1675.0, 26.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1437 k & BSE volume was 29 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1372.25 & ₹1316.80 yesterday to end at ₹1322.30. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.