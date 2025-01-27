Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -1.69 %. The stock closed at 1345.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1322.30 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1349.60 and closed slightly lower at 1345.05. The stock reached a high of 1372.25 and a low of 1316.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 35,930.48 crore, KPIT's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1268.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 29,228 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1675.0, 26.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4444
    Hold3344
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1466 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1043 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 40.52% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1437 k & BSE volume was 29 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1345.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1372.25 & 1316.80 yesterday to end at 1322.30. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.