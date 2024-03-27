Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1487.25, up 4.18% from yesterday's 1427.6

11 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 4.18 %. The stock closed at 1427.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1487.25 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1386.2 and closed at 1386.6. The stock reached a high of 1440 and a low of 1378. With a market capitalization of 38594.59 crore, the 52-week high was 1764 and the 52-week low was 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 111160 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1487.25, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

KPIT Technologies stock closed at 1487.25 today, showing a 4.18% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1427.6. This translates to a net change of 59.65.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7678.95-8.7-0.119191.15883.0547821.77
Mphasis2395.216.90.712835.01660.6545125.58
KPIT Technologies1487.2559.654.181764.0740.7540207.27
Coforge5555.011.20.26840.03565.233933.87
Cyient1945.21.60.082457.0959.821509.05
27 Mar 2024, 05:33 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's price fluctuated between 1429 (low) and 1492 (high) on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:15 PM IST KPIT Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

KPIT Technologies Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 741.00 and a 52-week high price of 1764.00. This data indicates a significant price fluctuation over the past year, providing investors with a wide range of trading opportunities.

27 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1474, up 3.25% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1474, with a 3.25% increase in value. The net change is 46.4 points.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7669.95-17.7-0.239191.15883.0547765.72
Mphasis2427.0548.752.052835.01660.6545725.63
KPIT Technologies1473.1545.553.191764.0740.7539826.08
Coforge5564.9521.150.386840.03565.233994.65
Cyient1948.04.40.232457.0959.821540.01
27 Mar 2024, 02:21 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1472.7, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

The current data of KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1472.7 with a percent change of 3.16 and a net change of 45.1. This indicates that there has been a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive market sentiment towards the company.

27 Mar 2024, 02:11 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1429 and a high of 1478.9 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1470.3, up 2.99% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1470.3, with a 2.99% increase in value. The net change is 42.7 points.

27 Mar 2024, 01:41 PM IST KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

27 Mar 2024, 01:32 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1366.75
10 Days1403.05
20 Days1477.44
50 Days1536.47
100 Days1491.98
300 Days1302.84
27 Mar 2024, 01:10 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1429 and the high price was 1478.9.

27 Mar 2024, 01:02 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1468.3, up 2.85% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1468.3, with a 2.85% increase in value. The net change is 40.7 points.

27 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:32 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7675.0-12.65-0.169191.15883.0547797.17
Mphasis2424.5546.251.942835.01660.6545678.53
KPIT Technologies1469.6542.052.951764.0740.7539731.46
Coforge5567.0523.250.426840.03565.234007.48
Cyient1939.2-4.4-0.232457.0959.821442.71
27 Mar 2024, 12:22 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1475.45, up 3.35% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1475.45, which represents a 3.35% increase. The net change in the stock price is 47.85.

27 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock traded at a low of 1429 and a high of 1476.35 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:51 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy5553
Hold1111
Sell1111
Strong Sell2222
27 Mar 2024, 11:42 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1465.6, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1465.6, with a percent change of 2.66 and a net change of 38. The stock has shown a positive movement, indicating potential growth in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7653.0-34.65-0.459191.15883.0547660.16
Mphasis2440.061.72.592835.01660.6545969.61
KPIT Technologies1462.3534.752.431764.0740.7539534.1
Coforge5606.0562.251.126840.03565.234245.72
Cyient1949.856.250.322457.0959.821560.47
27 Mar 2024, 11:13 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price for the day was 1429 and the high price was 1476.35.

27 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1472.7, up 3.16% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1472.7, showing a 3.16% increase in its value. This represents a net change of 45.1 points.

27 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7686.05-1.6-0.029191.15883.0547865.98
Mphasis2429.6551.352.162835.01660.6545774.62
KPIT Technologies1442.615.01.051764.0740.7539000.17
Coforge5610.066.21.196840.03565.234269.85
Cyient1944.40.80.042457.0959.821500.2
27 Mar 2024, 10:22 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1442, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1442, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 14.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:13 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1429 and a high of 1448 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST KPIT Technologies Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:43 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1447, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

KPIT Technologies stock is currently priced at 1447, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 19.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.27%
3 Months-7.96%
6 Months31.47%
YTD-5.64%
1 Year63.72%
27 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1427.6, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹1386.6

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1427.6, with a percent change of 2.96% and a net change of 41. Based on this data, the stock has shown a positive movement in its price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1386.6 on last trading day

On the last day, KPIT Technologies had a trading volume of 111,160 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 1386.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!