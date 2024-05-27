Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 3.06 %. The stock closed at 1503.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1549.8 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1514 and closed at 1503.75. The stock reached a high of 1569.95 and a low of 1500.9. The market capitalization stood at 42486.81 crore. The 52-week high was at 1764 and the low was at 913.1. The BSE volume for the day was 82490 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11577.73Support 11507.83
Resistance 21608.77Support 21468.97
Resistance 31647.63Support 31437.93
27 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 9.05% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
27 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 679 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1187 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 619 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

27 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1503.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1569.95 & 1500.9 yesterday to end at 1503.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

