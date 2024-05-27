KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1514 and closed at ₹1503.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1569.95 and a low of ₹1500.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹42486.81 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1764 and the low was at ₹913.1. The BSE volume for the day was 82490 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1577.73
|Support 1
|1507.83
|Resistance 2
|1608.77
|Support 2
|1468.97
|Resistance 3
|1647.63
|Support 3
|1437.93
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 9.05% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 619 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1569.95 & ₹1500.9 yesterday to end at ₹1503.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend