KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 1846.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1862 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1843.95 and closed at 1846.15, with a high of 1908.3 and a low of 1826.5. The company's market capitalization stood at 50526.09 crore. The stock saw a BSE volume of 37,551 shares. KPIT Technologies' 52-week high is 1928.75, while its 52-week low is 1038.5.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1085 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 834 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1048 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1846.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1908.3 & 1826.5 yesterday to end at 1862. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

