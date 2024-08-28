KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1843.95 and closed at ₹1846.15, with a high of ₹1908.3 and a low of ₹1826.5. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹50526.09 crore. The stock saw a BSE volume of 37,551 shares. KPIT Technologies' 52-week high is ₹1928.75, while its 52-week low is ₹1038.5.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1048 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1908.3 & ₹1826.5 yesterday to end at ₹1862. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend