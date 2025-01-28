Hello User
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -1.12 %. The stock closed at 1322.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1307.50 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1309.20 and closed at 1322.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1325.90 and a low of 1277 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at 35,349.25 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1928.75 and a low of 1268.25, with a BSE volume of 35,139 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11329.22Support 11278.67
Resistance 21353.53Support 21252.43
Resistance 31379.77Support 31228.12
28 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1675.0, 28.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2120.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy4444
    Hold3344
    Sell110.000.00
    Strong Sell2222
28 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1101 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 85.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 36 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1322.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1325.90 & 1277 yesterday to end at 1307.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

