KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1309.20 and closed at ₹1322.30, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1325.90 and a low of ₹1277 during the session. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹35,349.25 crore. Over the past year, KPIT's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1928.75 and a low of ₹1268.25, with a BSE volume of 35,139 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1329.22
|Support 1
|1278.67
|Resistance 2
|1353.53
|Support 2
|1252.43
|Resistance 3
|1379.77
|Support 3
|1228.12
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1675.0, 28.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2120.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 85.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 36 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1325.90 & ₹1277 yesterday to end at ₹1307.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend