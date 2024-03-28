Active Stocks
Thu Mar 28 2024 15:59:33
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 155.90 2.00%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,095.75 1.08%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,448.20 0.52%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.55 0.13%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 277.05 2.21%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at 1486.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's 1482.75
BackBack

KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1486.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

11 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1482.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.25 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price TodayPremium
KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies had a volatile trading day with an open price of 1440.15 and a close price of 1427.6. The stock reached a high of 1492 and a low of 1429. The market capitalization stood at 40,324.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1764 and the 52-week low is 740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 36218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:30:48 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1486.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

Today, KPIT Technologies stock closed at 1486.25 with a net change of 3.5 and a percent change of 0.24 compared to yesterday's closing price of 1482.75. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase in value.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16:08 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7747.8578.01.029191.15883.0548250.85
Mphasis2391.05-8.4-0.352835.01660.6545047.39
KPIT Technologies1486.253.50.241764.0740.7540180.23
Coforge5496.25-57.9-1.046840.03565.233574.99
Cyient1993.652.82.722457.0959.822044.23
28 Mar 2024, 05:30:02 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1471.9 and a high of 1498.1 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:15:54 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

KPIT Technologies Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 741.00 and a high of 1764.00. The stock has experienced fluctuations within this range over the past year, indicating potential volatility in its performance.

28 Mar 2024, 03:03:50 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1484.35, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at 1484.35, with a slight increase of 0.11% or 1.6 points.

28 Mar 2024, 02:31:41 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7839.95170.12.229191.15883.0548824.42
Mphasis2398.05-1.4-0.062835.01660.6545179.27
KPIT Technologies1488.25.450.371764.0740.7540232.95
Coforge5528.0-26.15-0.476840.03565.233768.94
Cyient2012.071.23.672457.0959.822247.69
28 Mar 2024, 02:23:50 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1491.2, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1491.2, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for KPIT Technologies Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 02:13:21 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a high of 1498.1 and a low of 1471.9 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 01:42:15 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1492.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1492.2 with a percent change of 0.64% and a net change of 9.45.

28 Mar 2024, 01:42:13 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:32:27 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1375.68
10 Days1398.26
20 Days1469.56
50 Days1534.21
100 Days1494.08
300 Days1304.62
28 Mar 2024, 01:04:34 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1479.4, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is 1479.4 with a percent change of -0.23, resulting in a net change of -3.35.

28 Mar 2024, 12:52:10 PM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:32:16 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7848.05178.22.329191.15883.0548874.86
Mphasis2405.956.50.272835.01660.6545328.11
KPIT Technologies1479.15-3.6-0.241764.0740.7539988.29
Coforge5541.25-12.9-0.236840.03565.233849.88
Cyient1994.653.82.772457.0959.822055.29
28 Mar 2024, 12:23:48 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1477.45, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

As of the latest data, KPIT Technologies stock is priced at 1477.45 with a percent change of -0.36% and a net change of -5.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:11:20 PM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was 1471.9 and the high price was 1498.1.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50:35 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3334
Buy5553
Hold1111
Sell1111
Strong Sell2222
28 Mar 2024, 11:40:09 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1483.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1483.7 with a net change of 0.95 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30:03 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7749.079.151.039191.15883.0548258.01
Mphasis2414.0514.60.612835.01660.6545480.71
KPIT Technologies1487.24.450.31764.0740.7540205.92
Coforge5543.95-10.2-0.186840.03565.233866.37
Cyient1988.1547.352.442457.0959.821983.97
28 Mar 2024, 11:13:18 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1471.9 and a high of 1498.1 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 11:02:56 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1482.65, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

KPIT Technologies stock closed at 1482.65, showing a minor decrease of -0.01% or -0.1 points.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32:47 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Elxsi7725.055.150.729191.15883.0548108.55
Mphasis2385.75-13.7-0.572835.01660.6544947.54
KPIT Technologies1479.15-3.6-0.241764.0740.7539988.29
Coforge5535.05-19.1-0.346840.03565.233812.0
Cyient1991.250.42.62457.0959.822017.7
28 Mar 2024, 10:20:12 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1481.45, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1481.45, with a percent change of -0.09% and a net change of -1.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:10:45 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range

KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of 1471.9 and a high of 1498.1 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 09:52:13 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:41:29 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1479.05, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is 1479.05 with a net change of -3.7 and a percentage change of -0.25%.

28 Mar 2024, 09:32:51 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.14%
3 Months-3.64%
6 Months31.35%
YTD-2.1%
1 Year66.71%
28 Mar 2024, 09:00:48 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1487.25, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹1427.6

The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is 1487.25 with a percent change of 4.18% and a net change of 59.65. This indicates that there has been a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement and potentially attracting investor interest.

28 Mar 2024, 08:03:25 AM IST

KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1427.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 36218 shares with a closing price of 1427.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie