KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1486.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1482.75

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies had a volatile trading day with an open price of ₹1440.15 and a close price of ₹1427.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1492 and a low of ₹1429. The market capitalization stood at ₹40,324.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1764 and the 52-week low is ₹740.75. The BSE volume for the day was 36218 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies closed today at ₹1486.25, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
Today, KPIT Technologies stock closed at ₹1486.25 with a net change of 3.5 and a percent change of 0.24 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹1482.75. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase in value.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7747.85
|78.0
|1.02
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48250.85
|Mphasis
|2391.05
|-8.4
|-0.35
|2835.0
|1660.65
|45047.39
|KPIT Technologies
|1486.25
|3.5
|0.24
|1764.0
|740.75
|40180.23
|Coforge
|5496.25
|-57.9
|-1.04
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33574.99
|Cyient
|1993.6
|52.8
|2.72
|2457.0
|959.8
|22044.23
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1471.9 and a high of ₹1498.1 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
KPIT Technologies Ltd stock has a 52-week low of 741.00 and a high of 1764.00. The stock has experienced fluctuations within this range over the past year, indicating potential volatility in its performance.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1484.35, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
KPIT Technologies stock is currently trading at ₹1484.35, with a slight increase of 0.11% or 1.6 points.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7839.95
|170.1
|2.22
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48824.42
|Mphasis
|2398.05
|-1.4
|-0.06
|2835.0
|1660.65
|45179.27
|KPIT Technologies
|1488.2
|5.45
|0.37
|1764.0
|740.75
|40232.95
|Coforge
|5528.0
|-26.15
|-0.47
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33768.94
|Cyient
|2012.0
|71.2
|3.67
|2457.0
|959.8
|22247.69
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1491.2, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1491.2, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 8.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Click here for KPIT Technologies Board Meetings
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock reached a high of ₹1498.1 and a low of ₹1471.9 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1492.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1492.2 with a percent change of 0.64% and a net change of 9.45.
KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1375.68
|10 Days
|1398.26
|20 Days
|1469.56
|50 Days
|1534.21
|100 Days
|1494.08
|300 Days
|1304.62
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1479.4, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
The current price of KPIT Technologies stock is ₹1479.4 with a percent change of -0.23, resulting in a net change of -3.35.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7848.05
|178.2
|2.32
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48874.86
|Mphasis
|2405.95
|6.5
|0.27
|2835.0
|1660.65
|45328.11
|KPIT Technologies
|1479.15
|-3.6
|-0.24
|1764.0
|740.75
|39988.29
|Coforge
|5541.25
|-12.9
|-0.23
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33849.88
|Cyient
|1994.6
|53.8
|2.77
|2457.0
|959.8
|22055.29
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1477.45, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
As of the latest data, KPIT Technologies stock is priced at ₹1477.45 with a percent change of -0.36% and a net change of -5.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock's low price today was ₹1471.9 and the high price was ₹1498.1.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1483.7, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1483.7 with a net change of 0.95 and a percent change of 0.06. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7749.0
|79.15
|1.03
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48258.01
|Mphasis
|2414.05
|14.6
|0.61
|2835.0
|1660.65
|45480.71
|KPIT Technologies
|1487.2
|4.45
|0.3
|1764.0
|740.75
|40205.92
|Coforge
|5543.95
|-10.2
|-0.18
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33866.37
|Cyient
|1988.15
|47.35
|2.44
|2457.0
|959.8
|21983.97
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1471.9 and a high of ₹1498.1 on the current trading day.
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1482.65, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
KPIT Technologies stock closed at ₹1482.65, showing a minor decrease of -0.01% or -0.1 points.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Elxsi
|7725.0
|55.15
|0.72
|9191.1
|5883.05
|48108.55
|Mphasis
|2385.75
|-13.7
|-0.57
|2835.0
|1660.65
|44947.54
|KPIT Technologies
|1479.15
|-3.6
|-0.24
|1764.0
|740.75
|39988.29
|Coforge
|5535.05
|-19.1
|-0.34
|6840.0
|3565.2
|33812.0
|Cyient
|1991.2
|50.4
|2.6
|2457.0
|959.8
|22017.7
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1481.45, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1481.45, with a percent change of -0.09% and a net change of -1.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Today's Price range
KPIT Technologies stock reached a low of ₹1471.9 and a high of ₹1498.1 on the current day.
KPIT Technologies Live Updates
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1479.05, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1482.75
The current stock price of KPIT Technologies is ₹1479.05 with a net change of -3.7 and a percentage change of -0.25%.
KPIT Technologies share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.14%
|3 Months
|-3.64%
|6 Months
|31.35%
|YTD
|-2.1%
|1 Year
|66.71%
KPIT Technologies share price Today :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1487.25, up 4.18% from yesterday's ₹1427.6
The current data for KPIT Technologies stock shows that the price is ₹1487.25 with a percent change of 4.18% and a net change of 59.65. This indicates that there has been a significant increase in the stock price, reflecting positive movement and potentially attracting investor interest.
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1427.6 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for KPIT Technologies on the BSE, the volume was 36218 shares with a closing price of ₹1427.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!