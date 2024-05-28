Active Stocks
Tue May 28 2024 09:23:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.75 0.71%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 455.15 0.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 430.95 -0.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 839.40 0.64%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 318.30 0.09%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

5 min read . Updated: 28 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 1549.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1554.2 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at 1565.4 and closed at 1549.8. The stock had a high of 1615.95 and a low of 1540.85. The market capitalization stood at 42607.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1764 and the 52-week low was 913.1. The BSE volume for the day was 61656 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:18:36 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.31% and is currently trading at 1556.10. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' share price has surged by 54.08% to 1556.10, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.74%
3 Months-5.88%
6 Months5.62%
YTD2.47%
1 Year54.08%
28 May 2024, 08:49:57 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11594.8Support 11518.8
Resistance 21643.4Support 21491.4
Resistance 31670.8Support 31442.8
28 May 2024, 08:30:05 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1690.0, 8.74% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1000.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2025.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3333
    Buy5555
    Hold2221
    Sell0001
    Strong Sell2222
28 May 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1743 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1216 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1682 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

28 May 2024, 08:01:08 AM IST

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1549.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1615.95 & 1540.85 yesterday to end at 1549.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue