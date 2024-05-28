KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1565.4 and closed at ₹1549.8. The stock had a high of ₹1615.95 and a low of ₹1540.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹42607.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1764 and the 52-week low was ₹913.1. The BSE volume for the day was 61656 shares traded.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The share price of KPIT Technologies has increased by 0.31% and is currently trading at ₹1556.10. Over the past year, KPIT Technologies' share price has surged by 54.08% to ₹1556.10, outperforming the Nifty index which rose by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.74%
|3 Months
|-5.88%
|6 Months
|5.62%
|YTD
|2.47%
|1 Year
|54.08%
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1594.8
|Support 1
|1518.8
|Resistance 2
|1643.4
|Support 2
|1491.4
|Resistance 3
|1670.8
|Support 3
|1442.8
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1690.0, 8.74% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1000.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2025.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1682 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1615.95 & ₹1540.85 yesterday to end at ₹1549.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend