KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1415.5 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹1449.5. The high for the day was ₹1449.5 and the low was ₹1419.9. The market capitalization stands at ₹38652.47 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹1764 and ₹840 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13723 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
KPIT Technologies share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -85.03% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM is down by 85.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1415.1, showing a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1425.05 and a low of 1411.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1422.58
|Support 1
|1409.48
|Resistance 2
|1430.37
|Support 2
|1404.17
|Resistance 3
|1435.68
|Support 3
|1396.38
KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1393.91
|10 Days
|1435.25
|20 Days
|1450.96
|50 Days
|1511.43
|100 Days
|1508.11
|300 Days
|1340.10
KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1422.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1415.5
KPIT Technologies share price is at ₹1422.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1378.67 and ₹1458.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1378.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1458.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -84.23% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 11 AM is down by 84.23% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1422.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with increased trading volume could signal a further decline in prices.
KPIT Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving back and forth between the levels of 1426.87 and 1421.32 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support of 1421.32 and selling when it approaches the hourly resistance of 1426.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1426.17
|Support 1
|1423.02
|Resistance 2
|1427.23
|Support 2
|1420.93
|Resistance 3
|1429.32
|Support 3
|1419.87
KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1415.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1449.5 & ₹1419.9 yesterday to end at ₹1415.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!