KPIT Technologies share price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 12:52 PM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1415.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1422.9 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Stock Price Today

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today : KPIT Technologies closed at 1415.5 on the last trading day with an open price of 1449.5. The high for the day was 1449.5 and the low was 1419.9. The market capitalization stands at 38652.47 cr. The 52-week high and low are 1764 and 840 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 13723 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:52 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -85.03% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 12 AM is down by 85.03% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1415.1, showing a decrease of 0.03%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

KPIT Technologies reached a peak of 1425.05 and a low of 1411.95 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock breached all support levels on an hourly timeframe, suggesting potential shorting opportunities for traders.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11422.58Support 11409.48
Resistance 21430.37Support 21404.17
Resistance 31435.68Support 31396.38
29 Apr 2024, 12:26 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1393.91
10 Days1435.25
20 Days1450.96
50 Days1511.43
100 Days1508.11
300 Days1340.10
29 Apr 2024, 12:25 PM IST KPIT Technologies Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of KPIT Technologies share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

29 Apr 2024, 12:12 PM IST KPIT Technologies share price update :KPIT Technologies trading at ₹1422.9, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1415.5

KPIT Technologies share price is at 1422.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1378.67 and 1458.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1378.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1458.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:47 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -84.23% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of KPIT Technologies until 11 AM is down by 84.23% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1422.85, reflecting a decrease of 0.52%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a stable upward movement, whereas a drop in price with increased trading volume could signal a further decline in prices.

29 Apr 2024, 11:37 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving back and forth between the levels of 1426.87 and 1421.32 in the past hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying when the price is near the hourly support of 1421.32 and selling when it approaches the hourly resistance of 1426.87.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11426.17Support 11423.02
Resistance 21427.23Support 21420.93
Resistance 31429.32Support 31419.87
29 Apr 2024, 11:23 AM IST KPIT Technologies share price Live :KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1415.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1449.5 & 1419.9 yesterday to end at 1415.5. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

