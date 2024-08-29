KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at ₹1862.55 and closed at ₹1857.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1919.95 and a low of ₹1843. The market capitalization stood at ₹50,109.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1928.75, while the 52-week low was ₹1038.5. A total of 116,472 shares were traded on the BSE.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1898.67
|Support 1
|1820.27
|Resistance 2
|1949.03
|Support 2
|1792.23
|Resistance 3
|1977.07
|Support 3
|1741.87
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2000.0, 8.3% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2210.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|4
|5
|5
|5
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1048 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1919.95 & ₹1843 yesterday to end at ₹1846.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend