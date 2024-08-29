Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

KPIT Technologies Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : KPIT Technologies stock price went down today, 29 Aug 2024, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 1857.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1846.65 per share. Investors should monitor KPIT Technologies stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, KPIT Technologies opened at 1862.55 and closed at 1857.45. The stock reached a high of 1919.95 and a low of 1843. The market capitalization stood at 50,109.56 crore. The 52-week high was 1928.75, while the 52-week low was 1038.5. A total of 116,472 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for KPIT Technologies on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11898.67Support 11820.27
Resistance 21949.03Support 21792.23
Resistance 31977.07Support 31741.87
29 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2000.0, 8.3% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2210.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy4555
    Hold4332
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell2222
29 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies volume yesterday was 1085 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 834 k

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1048 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

29 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: KPIT Technologies closed at ₹1857.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

KPIT Technologies Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1919.95 & 1843 yesterday to end at 1846.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.